Attorney’s office declines charges for officers who fatally shot woman in St. Paul last May

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office announced Monday it will not file charges against three officers who fatally shot 41-year-old Pepsi Lee Heinl last year.

The Attorney’s Office issued a memorandum stating that the officers’ use of deadly force was justified. According to prosecutors, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi agreed with his staff’s conclusion and recommendation not to file charges.

RELATED: St. Paul PD releases bodycam from fatal police-involved shooting on East Side

As previously reported, on May 6, St. Paul officers Chiking Chazonkhueze, Chee Lao and Yengkong Lor responded to a 911 call from Heinl’s mother stating that Heinl was threatening to commit suicide.

According to the memorandum, when officers arrived the scene, they found Heinl and her mother sitting on the floor of a bedroom. Court documents state that Heinl’s mother was distraught and was pleading with Heinl not to kill herself.

After Lao asked Heinl if she was OK, she stood up suddenly and pulled out a handgun, pointing it at the officers, according to court documents. The three officers fired 18 shots at Heinl, 15 of which hit her.

The memorandum notes that Heinl’s mother appeared to reach for her daughter as if to stop her from shooting at the officers. Heinl’s mother later told officers she believed her daughter fired at the officers, but none of the casings recovered from the scene matched her gun.

She also told investigators that “the cops shot [Heinl] so that she wouldn’t hurt anybody. It wasn’t their fault.”

Heinl’s journal also stated that May 6, 2024, would be her “Death Day” and described her dying by a firing squad, court documents state.

Heinl’s mother added that she had called 911 because she found her daughter unconscious after a suspected suicide attempt and was able to bring her back to consciousness with chest compressions. She later found a suicide note from Heinl in her jacket pocket.

You can find the full memorandum HERE.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you: