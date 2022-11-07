Athletes hit the court for Courage Kenny wheelchair basketball tournament

Athletes from across the country hit the basketball court Saturday and Sunday for the Courage Kenny Classic, a wheelchair basketball tournament.

The tournament is one of the longest-running wheelchair basketball tournaments in the country-and the only one in Minnesota.

Players range from as young as five years old to adults. They all have lower body injuries such as spinal chord injuries or amputated legs.

The players use specially-made sports chairs to quickly move around the court.

The winner of the high school division in this weekend’s tournament will have an automatic bid to Nationals, which will be in March in Wichita.

The Courage Kenny Junior Rolling Timberwolves took second place at las year’s Nationals. The players hope Minnesotan’s realize the skill of their hometown team.

“It’s definitely a different experience from able-bodied basketball, I’d say it’s more physical,” athlete Nick Deyo said. “I mean, we don’t get as much exposure as them[able-bodied players], so it’d be cool to see them come out.”