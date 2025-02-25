At least 1, up to 3 walleye limit on Mille Lacs Lake after zero last year

Anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will be able to keep walleye to eat this spring, moving away from zero keepers set by the state ahead of last year’s fishing opener.

While how many can be kept has yet to be decided, those at the negotiating table say it could be as high as three.

“Whether it be one, two or three, and that can change over the course of the year as well. We have that opportunity to do that. You know, really, I think the most important thing for people is knowing that they can, they can take fish home to eat,” Brad Parsons, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Fisheries Section Manager, said.

“Our meetings with the tribal representatives, we all understand the lake is in a much better spot than it has been,” he added.

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has harvesting rights on Mille Lacs Lake and plays a big role, along with the DNR, in setting the walleye limit for the lake.

Parsons oversees the state’s Mille Lacs Lake fisheries advisory committee, which is made up of local, state, tourism, business, and tribal representatives — the 18-member committee also helps land on the limit.

A healthy amount of food for walleye and a slow ice fishing season for walleye that will likely fall in the length range for the keepers are also playing a role in the decision — which Parsons says usually comes before the Northwest Sportshow, which is set for March 13 through 16 this year.

“It is amazing. We have not had this much excitement for a long time,” Linda Eno, whose family has owned and operated Twin Pines Resort on Mille Lacs Lake for decades, said.

Eno said last year’s lackluster ice fishing season, mixed with the zero limit, created a difficult year for many who rely on the lake for their livelihood.

“Very detrimental. Why would you come?” Eno said as she reflected on the tough year.

But, as the ice melts, there’s hope on the horizon.

“You never know. We could get three. Not sure how many are out there in that size limit, but it sure brings a new level of excitement,” Eno added.