As Legislature approves closure of Stillwater prison, lawmaker calls for task force

The Minnesota House and Senate passed a Judiciary and Public Safety bill that includes the phased closure of the Stillwater prison over the next four years.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections said closing the facility, which is in disrepair, would save taxpayers $40 million annually.

Sen. Warren Limmer, the lead Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the closing of the prison was done hastily and needed more planning and a guarantee that no prisoner would be released early simply because the prison is shuttered.

“Just because of a bureaucratic decision, that is no excuse to shorten a criminal sentence,” Limmer, R-Maple Grove, said.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz said early release for prisoners would not happen.

“The agreement was — and they were very clear — includes no early release, includes no changes to the current incarceration sentences of the folks who are there,” Walz said.

Limmer said he still wants a task force created immediately to address these concerns, as well as what happens to the estimated 500 employees at the Stillwater prison.

“To understand the impact of closing a prison like Stillwater versus the cost of repairing Stillwater and the cost of moving families around,” said Limmer.

The phased-out closing of the prison is expected to start sometime this year.