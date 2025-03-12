As Department of Education begins layoff process, Walz to speak out against cuts

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday is expected to outline how he says Minnesota students and families will be affected by plans in Washington to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education.

The department is already beginning to lay off more than 1,300 employees – about half of its staff.

RELATED: Education Department cuts half its staff as Trump vows to wind the agency down I The Education department was created to ensure equal access. Who would do that in its absence?

Walz, who is also a former teacher, posted on social media about the layoffs, saying this is about defunding local public schools.

However, President Donald Trump has called the Department of Education a “con job.”

On Tuesday, the Department of Education started the process of layoffs, aiming to cut nearly 50% of its workforce. Impacted staff will be placed on administrative leave starting March 21. It’s a move that Trump says would give states more control over schools.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon says the agency will continue to oversee federal aid and student loan management.

Some teachers fear gutting the department will leave vulnerable students even more vulnerable.

“Firing half of your workforce without cause – we know necessarily will mean there will be cuts to services that our students and families need,” said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association.

“Well, clearly, we’re not taking away education. The president never said that. He’s taking the bureaucracy out of education so that more money flows to the states,” said Linda McMahon.

Those layoffs come as the department expands its investigation into antisemitism at college campuses across the country – including at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Last month, the department sent letters to five schools where it says widespread antisemitic harassment was reported. It expanded that number Monday, sending letters to a total of 60 schools alerting them that they are now under investigation.

The schools were also warned penalties would follow if they don’t comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus.

In a statement, a spokesperson confirmed the University of Minnesota had received the letter and added, “We are confident in our approach to combatting hate and bias on our campus and will fully cooperate with this investigation.”

Walz will be speaking in Fridley around 10 a.m. at Hayes Elementary School. Check back for updates.