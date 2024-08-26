As August ends, presidential candidates turn focus to swing states

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris hopes to keep the momentum going from the Democratic National Convention, while Republican nominee Donald Trump hopes to capitalize on an endorsement.

Both presidential campaigns in the United States are focusing on swing states throughout the last week of August.

Both campaigns are hitting the trail this week, with Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz taking a bus tour across Georgia.

Meanwhile, Trump is heading to Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Currently, Harris leads in each of those states with the exception of Georgia, according to FiveThirtyEight polling averages.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, is headed for Michigan.

Vance has been pressed on the subject of abortion and the potential for a national abortion ban. He was previously asked if Trump would veto any such piece of that legislation if it were to land on his desk.

“Well, I think it would be very clear he would not support it,” said Vance.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) is set to campaign for Harris this week and push back on those claims.

“American women are not stupid and we are not going to trust the futures of our daughters and granddaughters to two men who have openly bragged about blocking access to abortion for women all across the country,” said Warren.

Trump picked up the endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — the independent presidential candidate until he suspended his campaign on Friday.

On Sunday, Kennedy said there was no specific commitment from Trump about a position for him in a Trump administration.

Now that Kennedy has suspended his campaign, sources say he’s no longer receiving Secret Service protection, which was added last month after the assassination attempt on Trump.