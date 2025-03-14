‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect taken into custody after Mounds View shooting

A suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting at a man in Mounds View on Thursday.

As previously reported, Mounds View police say they were called to the 2100 block of Buckingham Lane around 12:06 p.m. on a report that a man had just been shot and the suspect had run away.

The victim of the shooting was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. His condition was not specified.

Authorities began searching for the suspect, Alex Robert Quevedo-Holmes, and in an update on Friday, Mounds View police said that he was taken into custody.

As a result of the incident, a shelter-in-place was ordered for the surrounding community, and students were held at Irondale High School and Sunnyside Elementary School until around 3:45 p.m. when authorities said they had released students.