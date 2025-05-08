Archbishop Hebda reacts to election of Pope Leo XIV, will hold Mass Thursday evening

Reaction is coming in from around the world after the history-making election of Pope Leo XIV.

The pope, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States, is the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

Early Thursday afternoon, Archbishop Bernard Hebda of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, issued the following statement on the selection of Prevost:

“With Catholics around the world, I give thanks for the election of Pope Leo XIV as successor of Saint Peter. We continue to be blessed by the Lord’s assurances that he will be with his Church always. I am grateful that pope Leo XIV has said “yes” to this unparalleled call to lead, and I trust that the Holy Spirit will help him to use his unique gifts and experience to serve the Church of Rome and the Universal Church. I promise him my prayers, and the prayers of this local Church as he prepares to begin his Petrine ministry.” Archbishop Bernard Hebda Hebda also announced he will hold a Mass for Pope Leo XIV at the Cathedral in St. Paul on Thursday, which is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.

The University of St. Thomas also announced all are welcome to attend an outdoor Mass at noon Friday on the school’s St. Paul campus. This Mass will be presided by Father Chris Collins on the John P. Monahan Plaza.