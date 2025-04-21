Archbishop Hebda announces Mass for death of Pope Francis

The falling rain on Monday morning added to the gloominess outside of the Cathedral of St. Paul, the headquarters for the Catholic Church, in the Twin Cities metro area as news broke about the death of Pope Francis.

The Pope died at the age of 88 early Monday morning, according to the Vatican. His death comes months after he entered a hospital for a respiratory crisis that turned into double pneumonia.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda issued a statement Monday morning and also announced he will be celebrating a Mass Monday at the Cathedral. The Mass will begin at 12 p.m. and will be the first of nine traditional Masses offered for the Pope’s death. Archbishop Hebda’s full statement can be found below.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned this morning of the death of our Holy Father, Pope Francis. Along with Catholics and men and women of good will throughout the world, I gave thanks to Almighty God for his life and example, and I pray with Easter hope for the repose of his soul. How providential that our loving God would call Pope Francis home just as we begin our 50 days of celebrating Christ’s victory over sin and death. I trust that he felt the comforting prayers of the world as he joined the crowd in St. Peter’s Square yesterday for the Church’s celebration of Jesus’ victory over sin and death. The Holy Father’s powerful Easter greeting, expressing his closeness to those experiencing the scourge of war and abandonment will be long remembered as his testament. I will be grateful to Pope Francis for assigning me to serve as the Archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis. I have fond memories this day of all the times that he assured me of his prayers for this Archdiocese. I ask you to join me in praying for the Holy Father, especially over the next nine days. I ask our pastors to open their Churches today for all desiring to offer their prayers for Pope Francis and for the Church that he so generously led.”

The Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis posted the following prayer for Pope Francis on social media early Monday morning:

In St. Paul, the Archdiocese is home to about 720,000 Catholics in the metro alone. This includes the hundreds of priests and deacons, along with the 90 Catholic schools and nearly 200 churches.

During the Easter prayer on Sunday at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis, parishioners offered their support to Pope Francis, along with other church leaders.

The body of Pope Francis will be put on display in an open coffin in St. Peter’s Basilica as part of the several days of mourning which are ahead. Instead of being laid to rest there – as Pope’s have for the past 100 years – the Catholic Church’s 266th Pope has asked to be laid to rest at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, which lies outside of the Vatican’s walls.

In the meantime, Cardinals from around the world will be arriving at Vatican City for a conclave to select the church’s next Pope. An official timeline for the conclave has not yet been set.

RELATED: Text of the announcement of the death of Pope Francis I The rites and rituals following the death of a pope, his funeral and burial, explained I Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.