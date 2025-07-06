Apple Valley Police investigating death of a man found covered in blood and lying on sidewalk

The Apple Valley Police said they are investigating what killed a man who was found injured and covered in blood along a sidewalk Sunday morning.

According to police, at 3:12 a.m., officers were called to Pennock Avenue and 138th Street for a welfare check where someone was reportedly lying on the sidewalk.

When police arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk covered in blood with an injury to his chest.

Police attempted lifesaving measures, but he was declared dead.

Officers said they are investigating and are considering the death suspicious.

Nearby residents with exterior cameras are asked by police to review them for any activity between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Anyone who does find activity captured on their cameras is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 952-322-2323.

The identity of the man will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.