Apartment fire may have been intentionally set in Minneapolis

A structure fire in Minneapolis led to two individuals being medically evaluated on Friday, a fire that may have been set intentionally.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, a fire was reported at an apartment located at 2621 Girard Avenue South at 5:04 p.m.

In addition to fire crews, the Minneapolis Police Department also arrived after witnesses claimed someone might have set the fire on the front porch.

Upon arrival, fire crews said a wicker coach was on fire, which had spread to the front porch of the building, prompting an evacuation of residents.

According to the fire department, the fire was contained on the front porch and extended to the interior apartment units minimally.

Two people were medically evaluated at the scene, a firefighter who was medically treated for a leg/hip injury and transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The other was a police officer who was also evaluated for possible smoke inhalation symptoms. No other injuries were reported.