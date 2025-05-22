Another day with no major budget agreements, but negotiations finally going public

Three days after the regular session of the 2025 Minnesota Legislature adjourned, there is still no decision on when to hold a special session to complete work on the state budget. However, legislative leaders continue to profess optimism without offering much specific evidence of progress.

“Even though it’s slower than we would like, things are going well,” Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth said at a rare bipartisan briefing with DFL House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman. “It doesn’t appear that anyone has quit or given up and that is a very good sign in the right direction.”

Hortman said now that this week has been ruled out for a special session, the next deadline might be to finish before June 1, when layoff notices would have to go out to state workers warning of a possible partial government shutdown.

“In an ideal situation, we would be done with the work by the end of (Friday) and everything could be posted and then we could come in on Tuesday, May 27th.”

But even that might be overly optimistic. DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy agrees progress is being made, but at a slow pace. “We are making slow and steady progress ironing out our differences in a way that I hope means we’ll be able to get to work in a special session soon,” she told reporters gathered in her office in the Senate Office Building.

Lawmakers did finally start conducting negotiations in public regarding several bills on Thursday.

One big obstacle that remains is the controversial plan to phase out adult undocumented immigrants from taking part in the state health insurance program.

Only children of those immigrants could remain in the program, which outraged many DFL legislative opponents of the plan.

Democrats want that to be a stand-alone bill, while Republicans want it to be part of the larger health bill to make sure it will pass. Negotiations on that are so far taking place behind closed doors.