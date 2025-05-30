Another day in the legislature, still no special session announcement

Minnesota legislative leaders continue making the trek to the cabinet room of Governor Tim Walz working on budget deals to fund state government. So far, they don’t have enough deals in place for Walz to call a special session.

“We’re still in a very good position,” said Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth on her way into a meeting in the governor’s office on Thursday. “Hopefully getting this thing wrapped up sooner rather than later.”

DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy echoed that optimism. “Everybody is making progress and I’m feeling very hopeful about the conclusion of these negotiations and our ability to get a special session underway.”

The reality is that lawmakers are already ten days past their May 19 deadline to pass a budget during the regular session and will likely not complete work in a special session until at least early to mid-June.

Once they do go back into session, lawmakers will have to pass nearly two-thirds of the state budget.

The unfinished work includes the E-12 education bill, which is about 29% of the state budget, health and human services (28%), higher education (5%), transportation (3%) and environment and natural resources (2%). Together, those five bills represent about 67% of the budget still not passed into law and signed by the governor.

There is still no agreement on how to pass a controversial part of an overall budget agreement reached a few weeks ago by the governor and legislative leaders.

Lawmakers agreed to phase out adult undocumented immigrants from the state’s public health insurance program, MinnesotaCare.

DFL lawmakers upset about that part of the deal banged on the door of the governor’s office while it was being announced. There is still no agreement on whether it will be part of the health bill or a stand-alone bill that might make it more difficult to pass.

“It is my continued contention and belief, which I’ve expressed clearly, is that if that’s going to pass, it’s going to pass separately,” said DFL Senate Majority Leader Murphy. “I think that the agreement that we reached means that we have to pass it. And the only way to pass it is in a separate bill.”

Minutes later, Republican House Speaker Demuth said passing it as a stand-alone bill has not been part of the negotiations. “When we talked about changing the ways things are being done … changing the health insurance for undocumented adults, keeping undocumented children still on the plan, that has never been a discussion in the room as far as setting that out separately.”

Walz says he won’t call a special session until deals are in place on all bills. “Then we’ll cut a special session negotiation and deal,” Walz said Thursday. “So I think the goal is still early to middle of next week to get the special session done.”

Only the governor can call a special session. However, it’s up to lawmakers to decide how long it lasts.