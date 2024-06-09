2nd civilian dies after shooting in Minneapolis in late May that also killed Officer Mitchell

A second civilian has died after a shooting in Minneapolis on May 30 that also killed officer Jamal Mitchell.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced the death of Mohamed Bashir Aden, 36, on Sunday. He reportedly died Friday morning at Hennepin Healthcare of complications of multiple gunshot wounds.

As previously reported, first responders were called to a report of a shooting at 2221 Blaisdell Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Osman Said Jimale, 32, died in the apartment building.

Aden was also shot inside the apartment and was reportedly in “grave condition.”

Authorities say when Mitchell arrived at an apartment building on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue, he immediately started trying to save a man injured in the street. Police say that man was the suspected shooter, Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, 35, who then opened fire on Mitchell.

Officer Jamal Mitchell died at the hospital as a result of the shooting.

A second MPD officer and a firefighter were both injured in the shooting and have both since been released from the hospital.

The MN 100 Club has already approved a $50,000 contribution to Mitchell’s family, something the organization does to support fallen first responders’ loved ones. Additionally, the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS), and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) are collecting donations for Mitchell’s family online through the LELS Benevolent Fund.