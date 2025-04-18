Another city sets more expensive tobacco prices, ‘first’ in country to set unique vaping price

Another Minnesota city is setting minimum prices on tobacco in an effort to curb use, with an even more expensive price for vaping products.

St. Anthony Village now becomes the third city in the state, and first metro suburb, to take this step. It joins Minneapolis and St. Paul, according to the Association of Nonsmokers-Minnesota (ANSR), which helped create the ordinance.

Most tobacco products — including cigarettes, cigars, and snus — will be set to at least $15, with vaping products at $20.

ANSR says that the unique vaping price is a first in the country.

“They wanted to do something,” Molly Schmidtke with ANSR said about the effort.

“Our youth smoking rates were at an all-time low, and then all of these vape products came onto the market and skyrocketed it back up,” Schmidtke said.

Not all are on board, including adult user Thomas Ireland, who spoke to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS after buying cigars at a gas station in the city.

“I don’t feel raising the price is gonna make anybody stop,” Ireland said. “At the end of the day, it’s our choice to smoke it, and we’re killing ourselves anyway from smoking that.”

Another opposed to the ordinance is Holiday Station Stores, which wrote a letter to St. Anthony Village council members as this ordinance was being discussed — it wrote in part that it’s committed to following state law by not selling tobacco products to those younger than 21 and that the ordinance is “unfair” to stores and adult users.

The city posted specifics about the ordinance: