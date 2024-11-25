Anoka-Hennepin School Board to vote Monday on how to cut $20 million in spending

Anoka-Hennepin School Board to vote Monday how to cut $20 million in spending

The Anoka-Hennepin Public School Board is set to vote Monday night on how to cut over $20 million in spending from the budget.

These cuts could eliminate 40 positions, meaning class sizes would grow by four to five students for middle and high schools and by one student for elementary schools.

The cuts are separated into two phases.

The first phase was to cut $5.1 million from this year’s budget. The second phase would cut $21 million and could lead to changes with district administration or central services. District officials could also authorize a referendum vote for next fall.

The district says the cuts are needed for several reasons, including inflation and federal pandemic relief funds ending.

