Anoka-Hennepin moving forward with plan to address student, staff safety concerns

There are concerns about safety in Minnesota’s largest school district. The Anoka-Hennepin School District is moving forward with several new recommendations developed by the district’s Student and Staff Safety Task Force.

“Over the last several years, we’ve seen an uptick in student behavior concerns both towards each other and towards staff,” said John Wolhaupter, the Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota president, who was on the task force. “We’re really dedicated to finding a solution for everyone.”

He explained the increase has included student fights, students hitting one another, a weapon being brought on school grounds and assaults on staff.

District data obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS shows that between the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years, the number of staff assaulted by students jumped from 16 to 37.

While assaults were reported at two different schools in 2020-2021, the number increased to six schools the following year. There were 20 staff assaults reported at nine schools in 2022-2023, 19 staff assaults reported at eight schools in 2023-2024 and 22 staff assaults reported at seven schools this year, according to the data.

“I think across the board, since students have returned from COVID, we’ve noticed a change in behavior and dysregulation among students, and I think some people may be reporting things they haven’t reported in the past,” said Wolhaupter. “One of the reasons we need to collect that better data is to have a better understanding of ‘Is this differences in reporting or is this actually a difference in what’s happening in the buildings?’”

District documents show the six recommendations include establish a working group or committee to create clear and consistent documentation expectations, implement a SOAR program in every secondary school, review the district student discipline policy, annual school staff training on topics including the student discipline policy and reasonable force, purchase de-escalation online training subscription for $800 for each building, and conduct an annual staff survey to get feedback on student and staff safety protocols.

The plan was developed through several meetings this year and was presented to the School Board for the first time on June 9.

“I think you’ve given us a road map, a roadmap we can do together,” Superintendent Cory McIntyre said during the meeting.

He explained that there have been about 400 classroom evacuations due to an incident in the last two years.

“The reason the training matters is if we can identify early triggers and early warning signs and prevent them from happening in that whole disruptive situation and prevent injuries, we need to try,” said McIntyre.

According to a district spokesperson, funds will be reallocated to implement the six recommendations, so there will be no additional expenditure to the district. The recommendations are expected to roll out next school year.