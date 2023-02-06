Anoka County Sheriff’s Office: Emergency crews on scene of ‘possible explosion’
First responders are on the scene of what the Anoka County dispatch tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was called in as a possible house explosion.
Emergency crews were called to the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast in East Bethel around 8:30 a.m.
Dispatchers say it is an active scene and there are possibly people inside. They did not say how many were possibly inside the building.
A tweet from Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public, but are asking people to avoid the area so crews can work.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as details become available.