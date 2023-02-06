Anoka County Sheriff’s Office: Emergency crews on scene of ‘possible explosion’

First responders are on the scene of what the Anoka County dispatch tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was called in as a possible house explosion.

Emergency crews were called to the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast in East Bethel around 8:30 a.m.

Dispatchers say it is an active scene and there are possibly people inside. They did not say how many were possibly inside the building.

A tweet from Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public, but are asking people to avoid the area so crews can work.

Emergency personnel are continuing their work at the scene in East Bethel. If possible, please avoid the area and use alternate routes. We will release additional information as it becomes available. — Anoka County Sheriff's Office (@AnokaCoSheriff) February 6, 2023