Anoka County Sheriff: Remains of missing 16-year-old Jordan ‘Manny’ Collins have been found

Authorities say human remains found over the weekend are those of Columbia Heights teen Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office announced the development in the case early Tuesday, saying once the remains were tested, they were confirmed to be Collins. As of this time, the cause of the 16-year-old’s death is still unknown, and it will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately say where Collins’ remains were found. However, early last month, authorities were searching the Elk River landfill, and confirmed the search was part of the ongoing investigation into Collins’ disappearance. Investigators said at the time they were not only looking for Manny, but also for any evidence that can help with their search. The sheriff’s office said it was their investigative work that brought them to the landfill and not a tip from the public.

Collins went missing this past spring, and authorities said he didn’t have a vehicle and wasn’t with any known family members. He had last been seen on the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast.

His mother, Ashley Berry, says the last time she spoke with her son was during a 4 a.m. phone call on May 8. Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise said later that month that authorities believe Collins was taken against his will, adding at the time “we fear worse.”

The National center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) also joined the search for Collins.

An investigation involving the BCA, FBI, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia Heights Police Department is still underway. Anyone with information about Manny’s disappearance is asked to contact the BCA at 1-877-996-6222, or by emailing bca.tips@state.mn.us.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says it expresses its condolences to Collins' mother, family and loved ones.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday to provide updates on the investigation. Check back for updates.