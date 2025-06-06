Anoka County Sheriff: Ongoing search at Elk River landfill related to disappearance of Manny Collins

Dozens of people are currently searching inside the Elk River landfill as part of an ongoing effort to find missing Columbia Heights teen Jordan ‘Manny’ Collins Jr., according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Video shot by Chopper 5 late Friday morning showed dozens of people – some of them in hazmat suits – combing through items. The Sheriff’s Office says members of the FBI, BCA, as well as the Columbia Heights Police Department, are helping their agency with the search at the landfill.

There were also multiple tents set up inside, and heavy equipment sifting through items, as well as a trailer with the words Region 6/Metro and Twin Cities Urban Area on it.

The 16-year-old was last seen on May 8.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene also saw a vehicle belonging to the Columbia Heights Fire Department.

Anyone with information about Manny’s disappearance is asked to contact the BCA at 1-877-996-6222, or by emailing bca.tips@state.mn.us.

