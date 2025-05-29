Anoka County mother appeals for return of her missing son as police look for answers

Sixteen-year-old Jordan Collins, Jr., known to friends and family as ‘Manny,’ has been missing since May 8.

Local, state and federal authorities say they believe the Columbia Heights teen was abducted.

“My son’s been missing for 20 days,” declares Ashley Berry, Collins’ mother. “It’s been the worst 20 days of my life.”

Berry says she and her family just want answers.

She notes the last time she spoke with her son was on the phone, at 4 a.m. on May 8 — he told her he loved her and would see her soon.

Collins hasn’t been heard from since.

“It’s like a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” Berry says. “He texts me every day. He calls me. He’s been more concerned about me than I am about him.”

She told reporters her son had been staying at his father’s house for about a month and the father had recently come back into the teen’s life; that it was a good relationship, but sometimes rocky.

Berry says it was from that house where Collins had called her and Facetimed his girlfriend, also around 4 a.m.



“We believe his disappearance is against his will,” noted Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise. “We fear worse.”

The sheriff says the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are helping in the investigation.

Police say Collins was last seen near the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast wearing a white ribbed tank top and red and black pants. It’s unclear what time of day or night that was.

A KSTP crew showed the 16-year-old’s photo around the neighborhood, but nobody recognized him.

Berry says her son’s phone pinged on Mother’s Day, then went silent.

“Whoever had his phone, it turned back on, on May 11 for three minutes, and then it went back off,” she explained. “And that was the last contact.”

Authorities say there’s been no social media or phone communications from the teen since May 8.



5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked investigators if they suspect there was some criminal activity involved, that Collins may have been kidnapped.

“16-year-olds just don’t disconnect the way Manny did on social media,” Wise says. “So, I would say we’re all convinced that he has disappeared against his will. We do have investigative leads, we do have a person of interest who has not been helpful, despite the fact you would think he would want to be helpful.”

A reporter asked if the father was a person of interest in the case, but police declined to comment.

Wise says authorities are asking residents and businesses in the University Avenue neighborhood to look for surveillance video, especially for anything that may have been recorded between May 8 and May 12.

They’re also asking people to check their properties for any suspicious items.

Berry says she hopes anyone who has information will come forward.

“If anybody has a soul or a heart, if you know or heard something, just say something,” she declared. “Call anonymously, call the police. Just say something. I just want to get him home.”