Anoka County man tries to break his own world record for largest pumpkin
An Anoka County farmer is hoping to break his own world record for largest pumpkin.
Last year, Travis Gienger of Nowthen won a competition in California with a pumpkin weighing more than 2,700 pounds.
Now Gienger hopes a pumpkin he named Rudy after the movie will set a new world record this year.
“I had some problems early on where I cracked the vine and one didn’t set, and I’m like, ‘We’re going to need a come from behind story,’ so to speak, so the name Rudy came to my mind,” Gienger said.
The Half Moon Bay World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off will take place on Oct. 14 in California. We’ll let you know how Gienger does in the competition.