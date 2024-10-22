Anoka County launches new website profiling cold cases

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office launched a new website that profiles over 25 cases that their special Cold Case unit are trying to solve.

The Sheriff’s Office received a federal grant that allows them to dedicate a detective and forensic expert to review cold cases.

“At 17 she had her who life in front of her, and she never got to live her life,” said Charmaine Wahlstrom, whose sister Jeanine’s case is one profiled.

It was back on April 1, 1977, when 17-year-old Jeanine Gay Warden tried to hitchhike home from a banquet at Forest Lake High School but never made it.

“I got a phone call late at night from my mom, telling me, sister was being brought to the Ramsey hospital,” Wahlstrom said. Warden was found critically injured, unconscious in a ditch on County Road 22 in Lindwood Township –days later she died from her injuries.

“It means to a lot as a family, as to who did this to my sister, so we can put it at rest, and also somebody should have been held accountable for killing my sister,” Wahlstrom said.

Authorities said there are no witnesses, or suspect information in Warden’s case. The 1985 case of teenager Barbara Frost found fatally stabbed in a field near East Bethel, the 2009 case of Jelani Brinson, a young father, found dead near the fairgrounds, are part of more than two dozen cases that are also the focus of the new unit.

Back in July, we first spoke with Detective Ryan Franklin, who was working to identify the cold cases in the county.

Detective Franklin said the passage of time can stir old memories. “People who were maybe not cooperative, relationships change, marriages change, friendships change, that can work to our advantage, and now going back and talking to people,” Franklin said.

If you have any information about any cold cases in Anoka County, a special email address has been setup to reach investigators, at ACSOColdCases@anokacountymn.gov.