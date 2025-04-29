Anoka County first responders save baby boy from burning Andover home

A home in Andover was on fire Monday morning, and a baby was trapped inside.

“Adrenaline was pumping, we had to get there fast, because seconds matter,” said Anoka County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Pierro.

Deputies arrived at the scene within minutes of receiving the call on Navajo Street Northwest. The baby’s mother, Alannah Thies, was unable to get through the thick smoke that filled the home to get to baby Reed’s room.

She called for help, tried to break a window outside to get to the baby, and then pointed the first responders towards the nursery. “I peered in, it was all thick black smoke, but I saw a little baby bottle that was close to the windowsill,” Deputy Pierro said.

At that moment, the deputy couldn’t get in through the small window with his big gear on.

Instead, Andover Deputy Fire Chief Ernest Scherger climbed a ladder and went inside. “Visibility was zero, and I knew that very moment, the survivability rate was deteriorating, extremely fast,” said Deputy Fire Chief Scherger.

He took one step into the smoke-filled nursery and found the crib.

Scherger pulled nine-month-old Reed out of the crib and couldn’t find the window.

Scherger recalled that he just started moving with the baby in his arms and eventually made his way to the window with Pierro on the other side.

“It felt like I was in there forever to be honest with you,” Scherger said.

“It felt like it for me, I was about to go in,” said Deputy Pierro. “All of a sudden, as I was partially in through the window, I see the outline of a baby. I just grabbed the baby and ran down.”

“It was the best feeling in the world, they got him out and he took a breath,” Thies said.

Reed’s dad, David Olsen, was at work and rushed home, and is so thankful to the men who saved baby Reed.

“We lost our pets and everything we had,” said Olsen. “But we have the stuff that’s important.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS shared with Deputy Pierro and Deputy Fire Chief Scherger a video of baby Reed recovering at the hospital. “It lets you know how precious life is. It was an emotional day yesterday,” Pierro said. “See him smiling, and laughing with his family, it really makes every ounce of blood, sweat, and tears worth it,” Scherger said.

Loved ones have set up a fundraising page to help this family recover from the fire.

The Anoka Police helped block intersections so the ambulance could get to the hospital quickly.

Baby Reed and his mom should be released from the hospital soon, as they recover from the smoke.