Anoka County animal cruelty investigation isn’t going as planned

Authorities investigate animal cruelty case in Anoka County

An animal cruelty investigation in Anoka County is not going as planned.

It started at a home in Linwood Township, where investigators, responding to a medical call, found three dogs, several cats and a bird — malnourished and mistreated.

After that Jan. 26 call, one dog had to be euthanized and the other two were taken to an animal control provider for care.

“They were not well cared for,” says Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise. “If you’ve seen the photos, the dogs were emaciated, it was heart-sickening.”

The sheriff and Tammy Gimpl, the animal control provider, both agree the animals were in rough shape.

“They were blind, problems with their eyes,” she says. “They were so emaciated that there were bones, no fur.”

But now the sheriff says Gimpl won’t hand over the dogs and isn’t cooperating with investigators.



“The shelter provider has essentially hidden the animals,” Wise says. “And refuses to grant access to the animals, either to look after their well-being or be able to assemble a criminal case if that’s appropriate.”

Deputies, arriving with a warrant, searched Gimpl’s property, called Gratitude Farm, but the dogs were not there.

She says the original owner gave custody of the two surviving dogs — Italian greyhounds named Luigi and Mario — to her.

Fearing they might be euthanized by the Animal Humane Society, she says a group of animal rescuers came to her farm and now have them.

“They can do their forensic exam, if they need a forensic exam,” Gimpl declares. “I just want the dogs to go back to a foster where they can thrive and live and not be euthanized.”

In a statement, the AHS says, “we are aware of social media comments claiming that AHS only wants to euthanize the dogs. Those claims are untrue. Our hope is that these dogs can be healed and placed in a loving home.”

The statement goes on to say euthanasia would only be considered if a veterinarian determined it was “the only humane option due to extreme suffering.”

AHS says it’s caring for two kittens and a cockatoo, and that all three are in “adequate body condition.”

Gimpl says she doesn’t know where the dogs are but has been told they are healthy and gaining weight.

The sheriff says for his investigation to continue, AHS will need to examine the dogs.

What happens to the original owner is now part of that investigation.

“I know the provider is operating from a position of extreme compassion,” Wise says. “She has deep compassion for these dogs, I understand it, but her compassion is complicating everything.”