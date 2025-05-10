Anglers preparing for Minnesota Fishing Opener

It’s fishing season once again.

Whether it’s at the Governor’s Fishing Opener or your favorite lake, the weather is cooperating.



“We’re loving it, I mean the weather is fantastic,” exclaims Josh Stevenson, owner of Blue Ribbon Bait and Tackle in Oakdale. “So, it’s pretty obvious why to go outside. There’s no excuse to not go fishing.”



The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says as of Thursday, 317,411 people bought Minnesota fishing licenses, a 10% increase over last year.

“Fishing alone is a $4.4 billion industry in Minnesota,” says DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “So, it’s big business.”



Many eyes are on walleye this weekend.

This year, the fishing opener is in Crosslake, with the Whitefish Chain of Lakes, which includes 119 miles of shoreline.

“It’s kind of the unofficial start of the summer season, resort season, that’s a big resort area,” Strommen says.

Stevenson says his customer numbers are up 15% in April.

One of them, Justin Brounsville, from Oakdale, says he thinks the fishing will be best up north, at places like Swan Lake or Trout Lake.



“Any one of those lakes, get out there, get a boat on,” he notes. “Even from the dock, the hookups are going to be ridiculous compared to here.”

The DNR is pointing to Mille Lacs as one of the best spots in the state, but there are limits there.

You’re supposed to harvest only two walleye at a time, and each must be at least 17 inches long.

Other lakes allow higher harvest numbers.

Lenny Henning, from Maplewood, is heading to Leech Lake, with one eye toward the skies.

“Well, if it’s a little windy, kind of overcast, kind of crappy, that’s when the fishing is the best,” he says. “You don’t mind being out there if they’re biting, but it’s miserable if you’re out there and they’re not biting.”

But a word of caution.

The DNR is warning anglers not to eat fish in the Minnesota River Valley Ponds and Long Meadow Lake, because of PFAS pollution. They added that people should not eat bass from Mooney Lake and walleye in George Lake.

“Catch, photo, and release is what I’ve always done,” Brounsville notes. “I’ve never taken a fish out of its body of water.”