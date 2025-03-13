Anglers can keep up to 2 walleye from Mille Lacs Lake during 2025 open water fishing season

Walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake is set to begin on May 10, with regulations now approved by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

According to the Minnesota DNR, walleye will be able to be caught from May 10 until Nov. 30 with some limits.

This year’s limits will allow the harvest of two walleye per day, so long as they are 17 inches or bigger. However, only one walleye may be bigger than 20 inches. Last year, anglers couldn’t keep any walleye until August.

RELATED: At least 1, up to 3 walleye limit on Mille Lacs Lake after zero last year

According to the DNR, the new regulations are in place thanks to harsher restrictions they and the Ojibwe treaty tribes enforced more than a decade ago to ensure the population thrived. The DNR says this approach has paid off.

“The walleye population in Mille Lacs is currently in a good place,” said Brad Parsons, Minnesota DNR fisheries section manager. “Ojibwe Tribes and the Minnesota DNR limited harvest, which allowed for an increased number of adult spawning walleye, and a strong 2024 year class that bodes well for the future health of the fishery.”

This year’s agreement considered various factors, according to the DNR, including the lake’s increased adult walleye population, resulting in a safe harvest limit of 113,600 pounds for state-licensed anglers and 88,000 pounds for Ojibwe treaty fishers.

“We are pleased that anglers will have an increased harvest opportunity this season,” Parsons said. “Mille Lacs Lake continues to surprise us, making it hard to assume conditions will be the same from year to year. Any amount above the state share of harvest would be deducted from state harvest next year.”

More on fishing regulations at Mille Lacs Lake can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.