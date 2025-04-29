Angie Craig launches campaign for U.S. Senate

U.S. Representative Angie Craig has announced that she will not run for re-election in her second district seat and instead will run for a Senate seat.

On Tuesday, Craig announced her campaign for Minnesota’s soon-to-be vacant senator seat, looking to replace outgoing Senator Tina Smith.

Craig joins a growing DFL crowd who hope to be voted for the position, with Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and former Minnesota Senator Melisa López Franzen already announcing their intentions to run.

Republicans have an equal number of candidates vying for a U.S. Senate seat. Royce White, Adam Schwarze and Marisa Simonetti have all announced plans to run for the position as well.

Craig’s departure opens up her U.S. House Seat, which she has held since being elected in 2018, in what is expected to be a major fight in Minnesota’s second congressional district.