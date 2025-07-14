Andrew Tekle Sundberg’s parents sue Minneapolis, MPD officers over deadly 2022 shooting

The family of Andrew Tekle Sundberg is suing Minneapolis and four police officers for their involvement in his death by sniper fire amid a mental health crisis.

In a civil complaint filed Monday in federal court, Sundberg’s adoptive father, Mark, accuses the defendants of depriving his son of his civil rights and violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to bring in a mental health crisis team.

RELATED: Family calls for justice following deadly police shooting — but neighbors express safety concerns

The standoff

Sundberg, 20, was shot and killed exactly three years ago on the morning of July 14, 2022, following a six-hour standoff with law enforcement. The saga started when Sundberg fired bullets into his neighbors’ apartments, forcing an evacuation of the building at the corner of Ninth Street and 21st Avenue South.

No bystanders were injured, but Sundberg’s erratic behavior drew a massive SWAT response.

Crisis negotiators tried to reach Sundberg’s phone, placing more than 250 phone calls, leaving more than a dozen voicemails and sending 50 text messages, the lawsuit states. SWAT communicated with him over a loudspeaker and played prerecorded messages from his parents.

After six hours of trying to convince Sundberg to surrender, police moved to an extrication plan, using 40 mm less-lethal rounds to break his apartment window. Sundberg was seen hanging out the window before retreating into his apartment, kicking out the glass and returning to break the glass again, this time with an object in his hand.

Officer Aaron Pearson, one of the snipers positioned on a building across the street, believed he saw a gun in Sundberg’s hand and announced “gun” before shooting him in the shoulder. Four seconds later, a second sniper, Officer Zachary Seraphine, followed suit and shot Sundberg in the upper chest. Sundberg was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

MPD accused of taking wrong approach

The lawsuit admonishes MPD’s approach to the situation and accuses SWAT command — particularly Sgt. Shawn Kelly and Lt. Thomas Campbell — of ignoring the parents’ pleas to treat Sundberg as a person in crisis rather than a violent criminal to be apprehended.

At the scene, Sundberg’s parents reportedly explained to police that their son had a documented history of mental illness, including a 30-second processing delay related to PTSD. Sundberg also had been diagnosed with ADHD and suffered from depression and self-harm.

Despite this information, Campbell, the overall commander of the operation, did not call in a mental health crisis team to assist, a decision that the lawsuit alleges violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The lawsuit also claims Kelly had “falsely announced over the radio that Mr. Sundberg had threatened to shoot police officers,” an action that Sundberg’s dad says put the snipers “in a falsely heightened state of alert.” This, according to the filing, amounted to a “reckless disregard toward Andrew Sundberg and his constitutional rights.”

A report compiled by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office afterward stated Sundberg was largely incoherent but could be heard on a body camera saying officers were “going to get themselves shot.” The attorney’s office determined that all officers’ actions were justified, and no criminal charges were warranted.

The snipers, Officers Seraphine and Pearson, are also named for claims of wrongful death and violating Sundberg’s constitutional rights.

The lawsuit casts doubt on whether Sundberg posed a threat to officers at the time the snipers opened fire, pointing out that Sundberg had not fired a shot in more than six hours, and no bullet was found in the chamber of his .45 caliber handgun. SWAT officers had also trained spotlights on Sundberg’s apartment window.

“A reasonable police officer in the position of either Officer Seraphine or Pearson would be aware that the likelihood of Andrew Sundberg being able to see and shoot a target while blinded by spotlights, at ranges in excess of 50 yards, one-handed, while hanging out of a window, was vanishingly small,” the filing states.

Sundberg’s family is seeking a jury trial to determine monetary damages and to order the city to deploy mental health crisis teams to extended standoffs and train officers on communicating with people suffering from mental illness.

A Minneapolis spokesperson said the city does not comment on pending litigation.