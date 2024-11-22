Analysis: Gaetz, Hegseth nominations plunged from the start

President-elect Donald Trump promised to shake up Washington, D.C. during his second presidential term, just as he did during his first term.

This time around, he’s moving faster with his cabinet picks and in his haste to nominate cabinet members who will be “disrupters” to the political status quo, some nominees are disrupting the nomination process.

“At Issue” Republican political analyst Brian McDaniel says the nomination of Matt Gaetz is an example. “It was a certainty he wasn’t going to get confirmed,” McDaniel says. “Which makes me wonder why did we even go through this? It seems like an embarrassment both to Gaetz and the president. But there’s lot of disrupters that are being chosen and that’s a good thing, but some of the choices maybe don’t pass the confidence test.”

Former DFL state Sen. Jeff Hayden says the Gaetz nomination appeared doomed from the start. “Here’s what I think they were really worried about,” Hayden said. “Those confirmation hearings are contentious and these issues, even though the ethics report wasn’t going to come out, you were going to have a contentious hearing and I think it was going to be very embarrassing to the president-elect.”

The next big test for Trump will be the nomination of Minnesota native Pete Hegseth to be Secretary of Defense. He faces renewed scrutiny of a sexual assault allegation from 2017. Even though he was never charged, embarrassing details were released this week by law enforcement in Monterrey, CA.

McDaniel says if nothing else major comes out about Hegseth, he thinks he’ll be confirmed.

“We all have to believe in innocent until proven guilty and he wasn’t even charged,” he says. “So I obviously don’t have any information other than what we’ve been given. But I think if he has the qualifications to satisfy enough senators that he would do a good job and he will get confirmed.”

Hayden disagrees, saying that Hegseth should be held to a high standard as a military veteran. “I think he was going to have a hard confirmation just on his credentials in terms of being able to lead the Department of Defense in and of itself,” he says. “You add on to that his character and integrity which is kind of a hallmark of being in the military, I think it’s going to be a tough road.”

