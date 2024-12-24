American Airlines flights running again after brief ground stop due to technical issues

American Airlines flights are up and running again after a brief ground stop on Tuesday, which was caused by systemwide technical issues.

A spokesperson for MSP International Airport told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that American Airlines operates about a dozen departures and a dozen arrivals there daily.

American Airlines on Tuesday confirmed the technology issue:

“A vendor technology issue briefly affected flights this morning. That issue has been resolved and flights have resumed. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this morning. It’s all hands on deck as our team is working diligently to get customers where they need to go as quickly as possible.” The airline added that the technology issue impacted the systems needed to release flights and that the ground stop lasted around an hour. You can check the status of your flight here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.