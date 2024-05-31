“Ambushed” Minneapolis police officer escorted to medical examiner’s office, flags ordered to fly at half-staff

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff within the state starting Friday morning.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff within the state starting Friday morning.

The order was given late Thursday night, hours after Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell, who was fatally shot while responding to an emergency call in Minneapolis earlier in the day. While the order pertains to state buildings, businesses, organizations and residents are also encouraged to join

An overnight procession escorted officer Mithcell’s body from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office.

Police say Mitchell was attempting to provide first aid when he was hit, calling it an ambush.

RELATED: Police officer, suspect among 3 dead in Minneapolis shooting; several others injured

Authorities say when Mitchell arrived at the scene, he immediately started trying to save a man injured in the street. Police say that man was the suspected shooter, who then opened fire on Mitchell.

Other officers on scene then exchanged fire with the suspect, and authorities say Mitchell, another officer and the suspect were all injured during that gunfight. The suspected shooter died at the scene, and Mitchell died at the hospital.

“As tragic as this is, I know we are not alone in Minneapolis. We know that attacks on police officers are on the rise across our country, and Jamal just happened to be the latest victim of this senseless and troubling trend,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara overnight. “It’s become too easy and to attack our police, and it needs to stop.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara speaks after an officer was fatally shot on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Walz issued a statement overnight:

“Minnesota mourns the loss of Officer Jamal Mitchell, a dedicated public servant and hero in his community who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting his neighbors. Our first responders are first to step in during crisis. We must never take their commitment for granted, and we must ensure they can answer their call of duty without fearing for their own lives. My heart is with the family and loved ones of Officer Mitchell at this time.” Gov. Walz

Also overnight, O’Hara said officer Mitchell was a 36-years-old dad, was engaged and had worked with the department since 2022.

“I am angry and deeply hurt by such a senseless and violent attack on Minneapolis’ finest,” said O’Hara.

O’Hara adds the second officer, identified as a male, has been released from the hospital after being treated.

Minneapolis police say while officers searched the apartment building where the original call for help came from, two more victims were found – one of them was dead, and the other was described overnight by O’Hara as being in grave condition.

Outside of the south Minneapolis apartment, another victim was found shot while in his vehicle. In addition, a Minneapolis firefighter was injured during the gunfight. However, they have both since been released from the hospital.

Authorities add the ambush of officer Mitchell was caught on body camera footage, and the Minnesota BCA is continuing its investigation.

Additional details are expected to be released at a later time.