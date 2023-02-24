Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old Lakeville boy

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a boy who they say was taken from his Lakeville home.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 3-year-old Leon Ramsarran may be wearing black sweatpants, a long-sleeved black shirt that has three black buttons on the top, tan and black boots, as well as a jacket that is either black or dark gray and has tan fur on the hood.

He is described as being 3 feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 35-40 pounds.

The BCA says Leon was taken Friday at around 9:30 a.m.

No information about a possible suspect or suspect vehicle was immediately provided.

