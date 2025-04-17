Amanda Harrington takes over as Minneapolis’ 2nd Neighborhood Safety director, shares plans to boost public trust

The City of Minneapolis has named a new director of the Neighborhood Safety Department (NSD).

Amanda Harrington took over this week as the city’s second NSD director. She was promoted from her previous role as the director of community safety design and implementation.

In that role, she’s credited with bringing the Lake Street Safety Center to fruition, and she’s been working on creating a similar space on a larger scale in the future 3rd Police Precinct.

Harrington is a social worker by trade and came to the city from Hennepin County.

“I am mostly excited, a little bit nervous,” Harrington said during an interview on Wednesday.

She inherits the 3-year-old department that oversees millions of dollars in violence prevention contracts, sparking questions and debate from the start over how organizations are selected and how they spend taxpayer dollars.

The first NSD director, Luana Nelson-Brown, resigned in January, and last month, NSD back-tracked on a proposed violence interrupter contract with 21 Days of Peace hours before it was up for a City Council vote as concerns brewed around the group’s founder Rev. Jerry McAfee.

“I wasn’t in the role at the time, and so I wasn’t privy to all of the details that made that decision, but I think it’s important that the city does their due diligence whenever they’re contracting with community providers, particularly when we have organizations or services like violence interrupters, where community trust is critical for that service to work,” Harrington said.

Asked if she thought withdrawing the contract was the right call, Harrington said, “With the limited information I have, I think it was the right call to stop and evaluate the situation before just continuing with the contract process, which would have been easy, quite honestly, but it could have had longer term repercussions.”

In the meantime, a gap in those services has been created, and the nearly $700,000 allocated to the withdrawn contract remained in limbo as of this report.

Asked how she plans to earn public trust in the department given its history of claims of mismanagement, she said, “I think to start with that relationship piece with the community, also with our partners.”

Specifically, Harrington said she wants to improve communication between the city and Hennepin County, which runs similar programs simultaneously.

“We don’t want to duplicate efforts. They need to know what we’re doing. We need to know what they’re doing,” she said.

As Harrington hit the ground running, her promotion is bittersweet for Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette, as Harrington had become his ‘number two.’

“That was the hardest choice,” he said, but one he endorsed.

“I just think Amanda will jump in there, gain the trust of all the staff, and even, you know, move us in a better direction as we move forward,” Barnette said.

A department spokesperson said NSD was still weighing what to do with the contract originally proposed for 21 Days of Peace as of this report.

Harrington said staff is in negotiations to fill service gaps on the city’s North and South Sides with a goal of completing that process by summer.