Allina shuts down kidney transplant program at Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Allina Health closed its Kidney Transplant and Living Kidney Donor Program at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on June 27.

An Allina spokesperson issued the following statement:

“Allina Health has made the difficult decision to close the Kidney Transplant and Living Kidney Donor Program at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. This decision was made after careful consideration of our ability to fully staff the program.

As of Friday, June 27, we are no longer evaluating patients for kidney transplant or living donor candidacy or performing kidney transplants. We will continue to care for patients who have recently had a kidney transplant, and we will continue to offer a robust variety of expert nephrology services.

We are incredibly grateful to the care team members that have been part of the Kidney Transplant Program.”