All beaches at Lake Nokomis closed until further notice due to sewage backup

Cleanup is underway after a sewage backup near Lake Nokomis on Monday morning, causing all beaches at the lake to be closed until further notice.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced the closures early Monday afternoon, which include Main Beach and 50th Street Beach.

Although the overflow has been stopped, the MPRB says workers will be sampling lake water at the beach locations and will provide updates as they become available.

This latest closure comes just after blue-green algae advisories were lifted for Lake Nokomis beaches on Aug. 7.