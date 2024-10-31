Alex Kirilloff announces retirement from baseball, citing ‘toll’ from injuries

Minnesota Twins first baseman and outfielder Alex Kirilloff announced Thursday he is retiring from professional baseball.

Kirilloff, 26, suffered a lower back injury in June, and despite completing a rehab stint in Triple-A St. Paul, he did not return to the field the rest of the season. In a statement, he said mounting injuries throughout his career have forced him to “search for new ways to overcome the pain constantly.”

“These challenges have taken a toll on me mentally and physically; over time, I’ve realized that my passion for playing the game has shifted. Baseball demands an ‘all-in’ approach, something I’ve brought to every season,” Kirilloff said. “However, I can no longer give it the total commitment it requires. I’ve always believed that playing this game requires 110% effort, and anything less would not do justice to my teammates, coaches, fans, or the game itself.”

After nine seasons in professional baseball, I’m announcing my decision to step away from the game today. Baseball has always been a cornerstone of my life. Starting with my childhood in western Pennsylvania, where I grew up as the son of a baseball coach. Spending countless… — Alex Kirilloff (@AKirilloff19) October 31, 2024

The Twins drafted Kirilloff 15th overall in the 2016 draft, and he worked his way through the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in the American League Wild Card Series in 2020. He was the third player in history to make his debut in a postseason game, and he’s the first player ever to record a hit in the playoffs before the regular season.

Kirilloff batted .248 across 799 plate appearances in 249 games played, recording 40 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs, 116 RBI, 62 walks and 92 runs.