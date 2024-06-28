Airport road construction causing delays at arrival pick-up area

We are heading into the peak travel season at MSP International Airport.



But some construction is causing quite the headache for some drivers who are picking someone up.

Many frustrated drivers say it’s taking way too long to get through.

“There is a lot of traffic in and out here,” said Mary Brown, who was picking someone up from the airport on Friday. “It took at least 20 to 30 minutes to get into this area where you can pick people up.”



For Brown, Friday was her second time in the last day picking someone up.



“You will wait forever in the backup,” Brown said.



“It’s usually good but it’s been terrible, there’s construction everywhere,” said Ryan Soli, who was leaving MSP on Friday.



Airport officials say one of the reasons for the backup in arrivals is a road maintenance project. There are lanes closed, and on Friday, Door 4 was blocked off.



“There is going to be some congestion on our roadways as we work through this project to improve that roadway,” said Jeff Lea, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission.



Lea says the airport is predicting its busiest summer in the last five years. One way you can beat the traffic is by picking someone up from departures.



“It may say arrivals and departures but you can flip flop that if you see that there is more traffic going up, come down,” Lea said.



Plus, Lea says if you arrive early, you can always use the cell phone lot.



“It reduces the congestion for people going around. Use those lots, it’s a free waiting zone,” Lea said.



Some drivers who spoke to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS wish the airport communicated more on the project.



“The signage coming in here is unclear as to which lane is for what,” Brown said. “It was unclear to me yesterday that there are actually two lanes that you can use to get in here.”



But despite the backup, Brown says it’s good to see a little Minnesota nice on the road.



“Most people have been pretty patient about it, there’s not a lot of crazy swerving in and out, which I’m really grateful for,” Brown said.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission says this is a phased road maintenance project so you can expect different parts of the road leading into arrivals to be closed, as well as certain arrival doors closed.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission also added there will be no construction work on the Terminal 1 curb roadway during the week of June 30-July 6.