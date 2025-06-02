Air quality expected to reach “hazardous for all” level in NW Minnesota, alert extended through Wednesday

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says an air quality alert that is in effect for all of Minnesota has been extended due to the pollution levels caused by wildfire smoke drifting south from Canada.

According to the MPCA, the alert will now run through 12 p.m. on Wednesday. In addition, the agency says the air quality alert will reach the maroon color – the worst quality of air possible – in the far northwest counties of Minnesota. This includes East Grand Forks, Roseau and the Red Lake Tribal Nation. In those areas, the agency says everyone should stay indoors, no matter how healthy you are.

The sky and air will appear smoky, and you’ll be able to smell smoke. If you go outside, you’ll likely experience irritation in your eyes, nose and throat, coughing, shortness of breath, chest tightness and more. In addition, the MPCA says you could experience serious heart and lung effects.

Counties in the north, north-central, and west-central parts of the state will be in the very unhealthy level (purple category), which means levels will be considered “very unhealthy” for everyone. These counties include Brainerd, Bemidji, Moorhead, International Falls, and the Mille Lacs, Leech Lake and Red Lake Tribal Nations. Residents in those areas should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and also stay inside.

There, the MPCA says anyone could experience serious heart and lung effects such as asthma or heart attacks, as well as a stroke, due to the poor air quality.

Meanwhile, the Twin Cities metro, as well as the North Shore, Central Minnesota and counties south, will mostly be in the unhealthy range, or red category. This will include Alexandria, Albert Lea, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Mankato, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth and the Tribal Nations of Upper Sioux, Prairie Island, Mille Lacs, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac. Again, time spent outside should be limited, and everyone should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exercise.

The far southwest and southeast counties will see quality at the orange category, meaning sensitive groups should limit time outdoors. The orange level means the quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Sensitive groups include anyone who has asthma or breathing conditions, have heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, are pregnant, as well as children and older adults.

A graph showing the alert levels can be found below. You can find additional details about air quality levels by CLICKING HERE.

Although rain is expected Monday afternoon and evening for northern and central Minnesota, it isn’t expected to help improve air quality. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.

Quality levels are expected to start improving on Tuesday from the northwest to southeast.