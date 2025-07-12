Air quality alert issued through Monday morning for entire state of Minnesota due to wildfire smoke

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota until 9 a.m. on Monday.

Smoke from wildfires in central Canada moved into Minnesota early Friday morning, following a cold front, with air quality expected to worsen on Friday night, according to the MPCA.

The heaviest smoke on Saturday will be across the northern half of the state, and air quality is expected to improve on Sunday as cleaner air moves in from the west.

The poor air quality has also prompted a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Forecast First Alert for Saturday and Sunday.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the purple air quality index across northern Minnesota, which is very unhealthy for everyone. This area includes Brainerd, Alexandria, Hinckley, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau and the Tribal Nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, White Earth, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

The MPCA says levels are expected to reach the red air quality index, which is unhealthy for everyone, across central Minnesota. This includes the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Ortonville and the Tribal Nation of Upper Sioux and Prairie Island.

Levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index across southern Minnesota, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. This area includes Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Winona and Mankato.

Click here for the latest updates on air quality from the MPCA.