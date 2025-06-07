Air quality alert issued for entire state of Minnesota until Sunday night

The continuing wildfire smoke from Canada has prompted another air quality alert for the state of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for the entire state of Minnesota, which will take effect at 11 p.m. on Saturday and continue until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

People in those groups, including those with asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, pregnant people, children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors, according to the MPCA.

