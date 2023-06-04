Air quality alert issued for east, southeastern Minnesota

An air quality alert for east central and southeastern Minnesota was issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) from Sunday at noon to Monday at 9 a.m.

The tribal areas of Prairie Island and Mille Lacs are also under an air quality alert, the MPCA said.

The alert comes as smoke from wildfires in Quebec moves west over the Great Lakes and Wisconsin, according to the MPCA. Smoke from the wildfires will make its way into eastern Minnesota on Sunday afternoon, potentially going as far west as Rochester and St. Cloud.

