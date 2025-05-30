Air quality alert in effect through Monday evening due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says an air quality alert is in effect for the whole state through Monday evening due to wildfire smoke drifting south from Canada.

Northwestern winds will carry smoke from Manitoba and Saskatchewan over the next few days, with the worst concentration expected on Saturday. While the smoke will subside at times, the MPCA cautions that several waves are expected.

Smoky Haze Today & Saturday will produce poor air quality at times over MN including the Twin Cities. The yellow, orange, red & purple on map (pic 2) indicates the most dense smoke for Saturday. Strong T-Storms possible MSP late Monday into Tuesday. @KSTP #smoke #wildfire pic.twitter.com/r0KFx3LSF3 — Jonathan Yuhas (@JYuhasKSTP) May 30, 2025

Residents in northern Minnesota will be impacted the most, and everyone is advised to limit outdoor activity. For central and southern Minnesota, limited exposure is recommended for people in sensitive groups, including those experiencing heart and lung conditions, pregnant people, children and seniors.

Check the MPCA’s website to see the air quality index in your area.