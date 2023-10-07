AGAPE Oasis taking steps against domestic violence, bullying, and breast cancer

About 200 people walked together in Minneapolis to show support for those affected by domestic violence, bullying, and breast cancer.

Agape Oasis held its 3rd annual walk to raise funds to address the issues. Not only do they say that one in every five students report bullying but about 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner. They also say that one in four women are impacted by domestic violence and one in 15 children experience or are exposed to domestic violence in their life.

Violence Free Minnesota reports that last year at least 20 women and one man died from intimate partner violence. That same year, at least three bystanders or intervenors also died.

“A lot of people think domestic abuse is just physical impact. But there’s also emotional abuse that happens, financial abuse that happens, and being afraid to leave the person that holds the purse string in the family, and it’s just a way that becomes a normal way of living. And our job is to make sure that we have everyone understanding that there’s no norm and abuse,” said Jori Thibodeaux, President of Agape Oasis

During the first two quarters at Agape Oasis, 700 people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and bullying prevention were served. Thibodeaux says the organization has a goal to unmask abuse but there needs to be more resources to support people impacted.

“When a person is fleeing from domestic violence, there are so many resources that they need from safe housing to financial literacy to re-establishing their lives, helping them with job placement, having someplace safe to watch their children as they’re coming out of this situation,” Thibodeaux said.

So far this year, Violence Free Minnesota says at least a dozen people have lost their lives through domestic violence.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline.