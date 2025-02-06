AG Ellison, other attorneys general to file lawsuit over DOGE’s access to sensitive information

Attorney General Keith Ellison and 12 other attorneys general on Thursday announced their intent to sue President Donald Trump’s administration over the Department of Government Efficiency.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury granted Elon Musk and the DOGE access to American’s personally identifiable information and sensitive payment information.

The attorneys general released a statement that said, in part, that this level of access is unlawful and that DOGE has no authority to access this information, as the Constitution protects people’s right to privacy.

“In the past week, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has given Elon Musk access to Americans’ personal private information, state bank account data, and other information that is some of our country’s most sensitive data,” the statement says.

Joining Ellison in the releasing of this statement are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New York, Nevada, Rhode Island and Vermont.