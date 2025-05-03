AG Ellison issues “guidance” on immigration enforcement

On the same day that Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said a top Trump administration official implied he would have him arrested for issuing guidance on how state and local officials should deal with federal immigration enforcement, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released details of his own guidance on the issue.

“The federal government does what it does, and the state government does what it does,” Ellison said in an interview recorded for “At Issue with Tom Hauser.”

“They’re not the same. And the resources of our state should be devoted to things that the state is required to do.”

When asked if his decision to issue guidance was driven in part by the arrest of a Wisconsin judge last month who allegedly helped someone avoid being detained by federal ICE agents, Ellison said, “I have to admit I’m deeply disturbed by that and have a lot of questions about that.”

“The guidance begins by emphasizing that enforcing immigration law is the responsibility of the federal government,” Ellison says in a document posted on his website. “Under the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, no state or local authorities may be coerced into enforcing federal immigration law. Local law enforcement may voluntarily enter into 287(g) agreements with ICE, which allows them to assist with enforcement. The guidance notes that courts have not yet addressed whether these agreements are consistent with Minnesota law.”

Ellison says the guidance is aimed at churches, hospitals, courts, schools and other so-called “sensitive locations” where ICE agents might try to detain people accessing public services.

“Organizations have the right to document an agent’s name, ID number, and the name of the agency, to ask whether the agent has a warrant, and to request to inspect a warrant to determine whether it is a judicial or administrative warrant,” according to the guidance. “If ICE agents have a judicial warrant that authorizes entry into non-public space, organization staff have the right to watch the agents to make sure they are complying with the judicial warrant and are only entering private areas that are designated in the warrant. Audio or video recording by organization staff of any interaction with ICE is also allowed.”

The attorney general’s guidance also notes there are limits to the ways that ICE agents can be defied.

“Staff are not required to answer an ICE agent’s questions, including questions about individuals or their whereabouts. Staff should not interfere with ICE agents’ lawful activities, and providing false information to ICE agents is illegal and can result in severe penalties, including criminal charges.”

Ellison says his guidance is not intended to instruct people on how to break the law. “Comply with the law,” Ellison said on “At Issue.”

“Honor all lawful search warrants. Do what you’re supposed to do to comply.”

In Wisconsin, Evers posted a video on his Facebook page criticizing the Trump administration. “In this country, the federal government doesn’t get to abuse its power to threaten everyday Americans,” Evers says in the video. “In this country, the federal government doesn’t get to arrest American citizens who have not committed a crime. In this country, we don’t threaten to persecute people just because they belong to a different political party.”

Evers was responding to comments made by Trump immigration czar Tom Homan who was asked about Evers on Thursday.

“Wait till you see what’s coming,” he told reporters outside the White House. “I meant what I said. “If you cross that line of impediment or knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that is a felony. And we’ll treat it as such.”

You can hear more about the immigration issue and Ellison’s testimony before a House Fraud Oversight committee on “At Issue” at 10 a.m. on Sunday on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.