After the discovery of a deceased man in St. Paul’s Como neighborhood, a bio-hazard cleanup is underway

Gary and Christin Kelley say the foul odors began a week ago Monday.



“Everything naturally goes up, smells like death,” she says. “Permeates kitchen cabinets, everything.”

The Kelleys, who live along the 1000 block of Churchill Street in St. Paul, say that by Thursday, the smell in and around their apartment got so bad, they called the police.



“We started smelling this awful smell in our bathroom,” Gary Kelley recalls. “I think at first, thinking it was maybe a rat in a wall. It’s an old house; we got rat problems.”

That’s when officers told the couple their neighbor had passed away.

Police say they found no signs of foul play during the subsequent death investigation.



“He was found in his bed, just like he went to sleep and just passed away in his sleep,” Gary Kelley explains.

A bouquet of flowers is now tied to a railing outside the home.

It was left behind by Dave Kehborn, a neighbor who says he knew the deceased man for decades.

“I thought, to me, he was like a brother,” he says. “Then I heard one day the cops were here, and he passed away. It was so sad.”

The Kelleys say that although the body was removed on Thursday, the foul odors still strongly lingered in some areas.

The couple is using fans, air fresheners and baking soda and charcoal to cut down on the odor.

“I would like the hazmat team to come and do what they do to get this death out of the house,” Christin Kelley exclaims. “So, we can start healing.”

After 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS visited the home, we spoke with the landlord.

He declined to go on camera, but says he had to wait to make sure the scene was cleared by police, while they searched for family members.

The landlord says he needed an estimate from a biohazard contractor, who began an on-site cleanup Tuesday afternoon.

Gary Kelley says a contractor team worked about four hours to install an air filtration system and deep clean the deceased man’s apartment.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS found that tenants do have rights in cases like this.

The city code says, for example, if a biohazard is found in a structure, tenants have the right to file a complaint, and the property manager or landlord must act, working with the city to fix the problem.

An enforcement officer also has the power to condemn a property or find it unfit for occupancy.

The Kelleys say the biohazard crew told them the air filtration system would remain in place for about a week.

They say they’re relieved that someone is addressing the problems.

“I didn’t want to wait this long, but you can only do so much,” Gary Kelley notes. “And I want to do it the right way, the respectful way for other people too.”