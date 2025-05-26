After 5 years, the 3rd Precinct remains vacant, officers still without a permanent building

Wednesday marks five years since Minneapolis’ 3rd Police Precinct was burned down in the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, but the police force is still without a permanent home.

The site of the old precinct building

The former 3rd Precinct building was burned down during the protests after Floyd was murdered, and has remained vacant since.

While some proposed to have the 3rd Precinct rebuilt at its original site, the idea was not heavily supported and ultimately didn’t proceed.

This left the city with the question of what to do with the former site. It was decided that it would be turned into a “democracy center.” The city’s early voting center would be moved into the building. A city spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that 70% of 3rd Precinct residents surveyed supported this plan.

In October, the city took down razor wire and security fencing that had surrounded the property for years. Construction on the center is expected to begin in 2026.

According to a city spokesperson, the City Council approved a contract with LSE Architects for the Center in April.

The location of the new precinct

Officers in the 3rd Precinct have been stationed in a “repurposed office space” since 2021.

Neighbors and officers alike didn’t want the new precinct building to be rebuilt in the same place as it once was. The Minneapolis City Council also voted down 3rd Precinct officers returning to the former site.

City Council also scrapped several other ideas for the new precinct building, including Century Plaza and a plan to house the 1st and 3rd Precincts in the same building.

Ultimately, the City Council approved a building at 2633 Minnehaha Avenue, blocks from the former site, in November 2023. The cost to purchase the new site and convert it into a precinct was expected to be around $14 million.

The new 3rd Precinct location will be inside a Community Safety Center.

It is unclear when 3rd Precinct officers will move into the building.