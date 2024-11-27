After 2 years, long stretch of I-94 opening in east metro

It was an ambitious project, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation has finally reopened all of I-94 between Oakdale and the St. Croix River.

It took more than two years for MnDOT to install a new eastbound lane on I-94, repave all the ramps, and repair the frontage road.

Commuters and shoppers in the Woodbury Lakes retail mall told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they were happy the long construction project had ended.

Lauren Glenna told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the commute to and from school and just to get around Woodbury was a little taxing during the construction.

“It’s a nightmare. It’s like you add an extra 45 minutes on your drive,” said Glenna. “And, oh my gosh, it will be really nice to have it reopened.”

American Eagle Store employee Kylee Gross said despite the construction things stayed fairly strong with consumers.

“I mean, it’s been pretty steady because this is a very busy mall. I haven’t noticed a big change in the traffic of the mall,” said Gross.

The $120 million project was completed on time.