Advocacy groups in Minnesota protest “annihilation by criminal governments”

Two advocacy groups are teaming up to show their support for Israel and Ukraine, two democracies they say are facing the “threat of annihilation by cruel and cynical neighboring criminal governments.”

The Minnesota Ukrainian American Advocacy Committee (UAAC) and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC) partnered in 2022 after Russia attacked Ukraine.

“Our advocacy was built upon a foundation of a shared history of being the victims of genocide. For years, we have worked together to commemorate and educate about the Holocaust and the Holodomor (the Soviet-inflicted starvation of millions of Ukrainians in 1932–33),” said Luda Anastazievsky, the UAAC chair.

Speakers at Thursday’s news conference shared stories from Ukrainians and Israelis while simultaneously addressing “the exponential rise in antisemitism globally, including here in Minnesota.” Later, officials say they will urge Congress to fulfill President Joe Biden’s request for funding for Ukraine and Israel.

“Today, after twenty months of war and substantial portions of Ukraine still under Russian occupation, and less than one month since the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust by Hamas terrorists, we are united in both grief and resolve that the unprovoked and unjustifiable aggression against our people will not stand,” said Steve Hunegs, JCRC executive director.

